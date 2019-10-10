Have your pick of the patch at Hunsader Farms annual Pumpkin Festival

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – It wouldn’t be Florida Fall without a little pumpkin patch fun for the whole family.

At the 28th annual Hunsader Farms Pumpkin Festival, you can pick the perfect pumpkin from the patch.

Choose from fat, skinny, tall, short, small, big and even multicolored pumpkins.

You can also feed and pet farm animals, get lost in the corn maze, enjoy lots of shows and chow down on all of the fair food.

The Hunsader Farms Pumpkin Festival kicks off this weekend and will return each weekend in October.

Admission to the Pumpkin Festival is $10 and parking is $5. Kids ages 10 and under get in for free.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Hunsader Farms Pumpkin Festival.