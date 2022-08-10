PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas Park police are searching for a missing disabled man.

Officers said they are looking for Thomas Phanphilathip, 34.

Phanphilathip has been missing since July 27, when he rode away from his group home on his bicycle, the Pinellas Park police said.

Police said a Purple Alert was issued for Phanphilathip through the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Phanphilathip was last seen wearing a gray tank top, blue basketball shorts and either black flip-flops or gray and black LeBron James sneakers. His bike is a 24-inch teal and purple Nishiki Pueblo mountain bike.

Police said Phanphilathip is developmentally delayed and has no known family in the area.

Investigators said Phanphilathip has been known to frequent fast food restaurants in the area of 62nd Street and 9th Avenue North in St. Petersburg. He also frequents the area of Holiday in Pasco County.

Investigators said they don’t believe his missing status is the result of suspicious activity. They said they are just trying to return Phanphilathip to his group home.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pinellas Park Police Department at 727-369-7864.