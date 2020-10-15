Haunted Wharf brings Halloween fun to Sparkman with interactive maze

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – All you ghouls and goblins get ready for some Halloween fun at Sparkman Wharf.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross gives us a sneak peek.

Sparkman Wharf brings back the Haunted Wharf from Thursday, October 15 to Saturday, October 17.

This year, Haunted Wharf has an interactive spook-tacular maze on the waterside wharf.

You can roam inside of the maze to find photo opps, haunted visitors and ghoulish surprises around every corner.

This event is great for kids and adults.

