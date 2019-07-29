HART leads first statewide transit safety symposium months after bus driver killed on the job

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Transit agencies and safety experts from across the country will be in Tampa on Monday for the first statewide Transit Safety & Security Symposium.

The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit (HART) is holding the symposium from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tampa River Center at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park.

There, experts will discuss solutions to improve operator and customer safety on public transportation.

The event comes months after bus driver Thomas Dunn was stabbed to death by a passenger while on his route in Tampa.

Following his death, HART announced a number of new safety measures, including $1 million toward a project to install safety barriers on all of its vehicles.

At Monday’s event, vendors will provide a demonstration of the safety barrier and other transit safety and security technology.

“HART is proud to assemble national safety experts and our transit peers together to develop real-world safety and security solutions for our industry,” said Benjamin Limmer, HART CEO. “We made a commitment to our employees, customers and community that we would be bring together our elected officials and transit industry leaders to to discuss innovative approaches to keeping the transit community safe and we are proud to deliver on that promise.”

