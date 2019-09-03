Breaking News
Harry Potter books pulled from school, afraid it teaches real spells, curses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CNN) — Harry Potter has been expelled from one school in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to a pastor at the school, the curses and spells used in the book “are actual curses and spells.”

The seven-book series about the young wizard and his magical adventures was removed from St. Edward Catholic School’s library.

Reverend Dan Reehil adds that these books could lead to people “conjuring evil spirits into the presence of the person reading the text.”

J.K. Rowling has won a numerous amount of awards for the book series, which led to a very profitable movie franchise.

The Catholic Church does not have an official position on the Harry Potter books.

