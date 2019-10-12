1 dead, 18 injured after Hard Rock Hotel construction site collapses in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO/WFLA) — One person died and 18 were hospitalized after a massive collapse at a Hard Rock Hotel construction site in New Orleans Saturday.

The collapse dumped debris across the road and prompted evacuations at nearby buildings.

Hard Rock Hotel Construction Site Collapse Raw video from moments after the Hard Rock Hotel construction site collapse. Posted by WGNO – News With A Twist on Saturday, October 12, 2019

The collapse occurred around 9:30 a.m. on the corner of Iberville and North Rampart Street.

Buildings surrounding the collapse were evacuated, and shocked people spilled onto the road as NOPD officers worked to secure the scene.

This is a developing story.

LATEST STORIES: