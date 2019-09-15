TAMPA (CNN) — Happy Birthday, Prince Harry!
Britain’s Prince Harry turns 35 on Sunday. He was born in London on Sept. 15, 1984.
This is his first birthday as a dad.
His wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, gave birth to their first child, Archie Harrison, in May.
