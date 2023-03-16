PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating its K-9s with birthdays this month.

The sheriff’s office said it is celebrating K-9s Diesel, Hondo, Luca and J.R.

“In addition to being loyal companions, these dogs protect their community. They provide a wide range of skills to assist deputies, including narcotics detection, human remains detection, accelerant detection and more,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

The sheriff’s office said the K-9s offer extra support to Pasco deputies while keeping the community safe.

(Pasco County Sheriff’s Office)

“We’re grateful for their service and wish them all a happy birthday!” the sheriff’s office said.

K-9 Hondo, was recently welcomed to the unit. He completed certification for patrol work and will also be a member of the SWAT team, the sheriff’s office said.