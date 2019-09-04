‘Hamilton’ returns to Tampa for 2020-2021 season

The critically acclaimed Broadway hit Hamilton will make its return to Tampa for the show’s 2020-21 season.
The musical is returning to the Straz Center where it made a stop in February and March this year.
Specific dates and purchasing information will be announced at a later time.
Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton and features music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
The musical recording won a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.
