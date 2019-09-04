‘Hamilton’ returns to Tampa for 2020-2021 season

Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the award-winning Broadway musical, Hamilton, receives a standing ovation with tears at the ending of the play’s premiere held at the Santurce Fine Arts Center, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. The musical is set to run for two weeks and will raise money for local arts programs. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

The critically acclaimed Broadway hit Hamilton will make its return to Tampa for the show’s 2020-21 season.

The musical is returning to the Straz Center where it made a stop in February and March this year.

Specific dates and purchasing information will be announced at a later time.

Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton and features music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The musical recording won a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

