HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A police officer was shot while conducting a traffic stop in Haines City on Sunday.

It happened just before 10 p.m. outside of a Checkers on US-27.

According to a statement from Haines City police, a routine traffic stop escalated into an altercation. The officer’s gun went off, shooting him in the leg.

The officer was air-lifted to Lakeland Regional. According to a Twitter post from the police department, the officer is doing OK.

This is a developing story. Haines City Police Department is expected to release more information at 12:30 a.m. on July 18.