TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After tornado warnings in the pre-dawn hours, we expect fewer storms through the afternoon.

Strong winds will continue off the Gulf of Mexico all day. Gusts could reach 35-40 mph at times. This has prompted a Coastal Flood Advisory, Rip Current Risk, and High Surf Advisory.

A cold front brings a line of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, but it will not bring much cooler air. The front stalls to our south, so the humidity remains high.

Expect a few storms Friday, especially south of I-4. Highs will be near 90 degrees, and it may feel closer to 100 degrees. It will still be breezy at times.

Finally, a front passes through on Saturday with just a 20% chance of rain, and that front brings a drop in temperatures next week. Highs will only be in the mid 70s.