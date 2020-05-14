Guests to Florida Aquarium required to wear face coverings

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Guests visiting the Florida Aquarium will be required to wear face coverings, it was announced on Thursday.

“Following expert recommendation from Tampa General Hospital’s Infectious Disease Prevention Team & in alignment with CDC guidelines, we have added an important health and safety measure and will now be requiring all guests to wear a face mask when you visit The Florida Aquarium,” the aquarium tweeted.

The aquarium will open its doors on Friday after being closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The aquarium, which sees about 841,000 visitors annually, will “operate with strict limits on attendance and programming.”

New health and safety measures will be in place, including a mask requirement for staff, “enhanced cleaning methods,” and “touchless transactions.” Tickets will only be available online. Those without an online reservation will not be admitted.

The outdoor play area, touch tanks and interactive exhibits will remain closed until further notice.