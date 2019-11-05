Grow Florida plants in your backyard like iconic ‘Bok Tower Gardens’

LAKE WHALES, Fla. (WFLA) – Bok Tower Gardens has over 12 gardens with beautiful unique plants, some of which you can only find here in Florida.

Bok Tower Gardens showed 8 On Your Sides Lila Gross around the 130 acres to get tips to grow your Florida garden at home.

Planting what will grow well here in Florida is a sure way to have a green thumb.

Indigenous plants like the Cardinal Flower and the Rattlesnake Master are great pollinators while also catching your eye.

As the weather cools off, you can skip the store and head to your backyard for tea leaves.

Yaupon Holly is the only caffeinated plant in North America and tastes mitty good in a Florida teacup.

When strolling through the Bok Tower Gardens you‘ll catch the famous musical tower at the highest point on Florida’s peninsula.

The Bok Tower Gardens enchanting music of the famous Singing Tower plays every day at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Bok Tower Gardens.