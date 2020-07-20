Groundhop Day presented by Tampa Theatre



TAMPA THEATRE ANNOUNCES PLANS

FOR ‘VIRTUAL BEERFEST’ ON AUGUST 8

New Twist on Annual Fundraiser Will Include Carry-Out Beer Sampling,

Live-Streaming Entertainment, Online Movie Watch Party





TAMPA, Fla. (July 1, 2020) – It kinda seems like the past few months have been the same day over and over again, doesn’t it? Wake up, put on pants (or not), stumble to your computer, struggle through a confusing to-do list of online tasks… even the weather is terrible. And if there was such a thing as a Punxsutawney Phil of Pandemics, we bet he’d be seeing the shadow that predicts six more weeks of shutdown right now.

Would beer make it better? We got you, babe.

On Saturday, August 8, Tampa Theatre will host its 9th annual BeerFest in a brand-new way. Groundhop Day – like its movie-themed predecessors Ferris Brewer’s Day Off, Hop Gun, and Hoppy Gilmore – will still feature some of the best craft-brewed beers from around Tampa Bay. But instead of coming to Tampa Theatre to try them, we’ll package up a tasting 12-pack of bottles and cans, two tasting glasses, a big bag of fresh Tampa Theatre popcorn, and a few other fun surprises. The sampling selection, curated by founding BeerFest chair and owner of The Independent Bar and Café, Veronica Danko, represents local breweries like Hidden Springs Ale Works, 7venth Sun Brewery, Coppertail Brewing, Cigar City Brewing, Motorworks Brewing, and more.

Grand sampling boxes are $55 and premium boxes – featuring higher-end brews – are $75 (Theatre Members save $5 off each level). Boxes will be available for pick-up under the Tampa Theatre marquee at 711 N. Franklin Street from 4-7pm Friday, Aug. 7 and 11am-2pm Saturday, Aug. 8.

Then, at 6:00pm Saturday night, the social aspect of BeerFest begins on Tampa Theatre’s Facebook page with a welcome from Tampa Theatre president & CEO John Bell and live-streaming music from Ronnie Dee and the Superstars. At 7pm, a panel of local brewmasters will discuss the brewing process and answer viewer questions on the Facebook stream. And at 7:45pm, Tampa Theatre will host a Netflix watch party of the classic 1993 Bill Murray comedy, Groundhog Day. (No word yet on whether Ned Ryerson will be able to join the stream with that whistling bellybutton trick that was so popular back in high school.)

The Tampa Theatre team is also developing a just-for-fun scavenger hunt around downtown Tampa designed to work up a thirst as you solve the clues and see the sights on foot before coming back to the majestic movie palace to pick up your sampling box.

And though the theme may be silly, BeerFest’s purpose is most serious: Now in its 9th year, the (almost) annual event benefits the historic landmark’s artistic, educational and community programs, as well as its ongoing preservation. This year’s unprecedented, multi-month shutdown has made the community-supported nonprofit organization’s financial situation all the more cloudy, and support from events like BeerFest is more important now than ever.