Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Grocery store prices post highest jump in 46 years

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire, CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

(CNN) — Certain types of food aren’t just harder to find at grocery stores, but they cost more, too.

Prices surged last month, and the increases are unprecedented.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the prices of staples like eggs, meat and cereals recorded their highest increases in 46 years.

Eggs saw the biggest hike, up 16 percent.

But all six of the major grocery store food categories – Cereals and bakery products; meats, poultry, fish, and eggs; dairy and related products; fruits and vegetables; nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials and other food at home – are up at least 1.5 percent.

Grocery stores seem to be alone in price increases as most industries saw declines in April.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss