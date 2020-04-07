Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Grisham out as press secretary, will head first lady’s staff

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is leaving her post after never holding a single formal press briefing.

Grisham will be assuming a new role as chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump. She had continued to represent the first lady while also holding the titles of press secretary and White House communications director since June of last year.

The first lady made the announcement Tuesday.

The overhaul comes as the president is facing the biggest crisis of his administration. Grisham, who succeeded Sarah Sanders and Sean Spicer, had been sidelined during the coronavirus pandemic and since Mark Meadows, the president’s new chief of staff, began to assume control.

Meadows is currently considering several new hires, including current Trump campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany and Pentagon spokeswoman Alyssa Farah, according to two people familiar with her plans who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Grisham and the White House press shop did not respond to requests for comment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Local restaurant helps feed emergency workers '1 taco at a time'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local restaurant helps feed emergency workers '1 taco at a time'"

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "The latest on the coronavirus pandemic in Florida"

Local farmers struggle amid the coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local farmers struggle amid the coronavirus"

Coronavirus vs. Allergy symptoms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus vs. Allergy symptoms"

Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Morning Forecast"

3 Hillsborough County deputies in quarantine following contact with COVID-19 patient

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 Hillsborough County deputies in quarantine following contact with COVID-19 patient"

Tampa mayor hosts daily virtual dance party as citizens practice social distancing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa mayor hosts daily virtual dance party as citizens practice social distancing"

bike sales booming

Thumbnail for the video titled "bike sales booming"

two local businessmen bring aerosol boxes to Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "two local businessmen bring aerosol boxes to Florida"

Protecting your Zoom meetings from"Zoom Bombing"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protecting your Zoom meetings from"Zoom Bombing""

Tampa company tracking the spread of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa company tracking the spread of COVID-19"

Lowe home gym feature

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lowe home gym feature"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss