Green Beret’s fight for military equal rights nears victory

Must get through the Senate, then it's on to the President

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Nearly three years ago, Green Beret Richard Stayskal got some very bad news.

Rushed to a civilian hospital, doctors informed Rich and his wife Megan that he had Stage 3 lung cancer.

As Rich later discovered, Army doctors failed to inform him of a spot on his lung months earlier.

A 70-year-old Supreme Court ruling prevented Rich, along with other members of the military, from seeking legal recourse against their doctors.

A bill that will change that and is named after Rich made it through the U.S. House of Representatives this week.

“It’s one big step toward, you know, having the same rights as everybody else,” Rich told 8 On Your Side.

"It's one big step toward, you know, having the same rights as everybody else," Rich told 8 On Your Side.

The next step is the Senate, where good bills die.

