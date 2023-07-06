POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to discuss an investigation Thursday regarding the death of a small child.

The sheriff’s office said its investigation centers specifically around the “horrible death of an 18-month-old toddler.” Additional information was not immediately provided.

Sheriff Judd will address the media at 1:30 p.m. at the PCSO Sheriff’s Operations Center in Winter Haven. News Channel 8 will stream the event in a video player above.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.