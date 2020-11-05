Grab a brew and help kids fighting cancer

Brewing Funds the Cure is a nationwide program bringing together the brewing industries to raise funds and awareness for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Brew teams team up to help children fighting cancer.
Why is this important?
- Cancer is the #1 cause of death by disease among children.
- 43 children per day are expected to be diagnosed with cancer.
- Only 4%of the billions of dollars that are spent annually on cancer research and treatments are directed towards treating childhood cancer.
- More than 95% of those who survive childhood cancer will have a significant health related issue by the time they are 45 as a result of being treated with drugs designed for adults.