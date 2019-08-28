1  of  2
Dorian becomes hurricane near Virgin Islands Vehicle plunges into Tampa Bay after Howard Frankland Bridge crash
Governor DeSantis declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Gov__DeSantis_signs_order_to_fight_algae_1_20190110224435

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis smiles during a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for counties in the path of Hurricane Dorian.

The Governor is urging all Floridians on the East Coast to prepare for impacts, as the latest forecasts from the National Hurricane Center project Hurricane Dorian will make landfall on Florida’s East Coast as a major hurricane. Exact counties have yet to be announced.

The latest NHC outlook shows Dorian has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. It’s currently moving near St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“Today, I am declaring a state of emergency to ensure Florida is fully prepared for Hurricane Dorian,” said Governor DeSantis. “It’s important for Floridians on the East Coast to monitor this storm closely. Every Florida resident should have seven days of supplies, including food, water and medicine, and should have a plan in case of disaster. I will continue to monitor Hurricane Dorian closely with emergency management officials. The state stands ready to support all counties along the coast as they prepare.”

Dorian is moving northwest and is expected to keep moving in that direction for the next day or two. The storm is expected to move near the U.S. and the British Virgin Islands, then continue well east of the southeastern Bahamas.

“Because of the uncertainty in the track of this storm, every resident along the East Coast needs to be ready,” said Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz. As updates come out, it’s important that Floridians continue to pay attention to media and local officials as the track of this storm has been changing and can continue to change rapidly. By having an Executive Order in place and by activating the State Emergency Operations Center to a Level 2, we are fully prepared to support any community that might be impacted.”

For a full list of items you need for your disaster supply kit click here.

