Governor DeSantis declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Dorian

TAMPA (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for counties in the path of Hurricane Dorian.

The Governor is urging all Floridians on the East Coast to prepare for impacts, as the latest forecasts from the National Hurricane Center project Hurricane Dorian will make landfall on Florida’s East Coast as a major hurricane. Exact counties have yet to be announced.

As Hurricane #Dorian approaches, I’ve declared a state of emergency to ensure local governments and emergency management agencies have ample time, resources and flexibility to get prepared. Please continue to follow local reports and @FLSERT for updates. https://t.co/FyQM6wd8er — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 28, 2019

The latest NHC outlook shows Dorian has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. It’s currently moving near St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Hurricane #Dorian a little stronger at 5PM moving NW at 14 mph. Track as shifted a little farther south. @WFLA #tropics pic.twitter.com/IfDyVwn80d — Steve Jerve (@sjervewfla) August 28, 2019

“Today, I am declaring a state of emergency to ensure Florida is fully prepared for Hurricane Dorian,” said Governor DeSantis. “It’s important for Floridians on the East Coast to monitor this storm closely. Every Florida resident should have seven days of supplies, including food, water and medicine, and should have a plan in case of disaster. I will continue to monitor Hurricane Dorian closely with emergency management officials. The state stands ready to support all counties along the coast as they prepare.”

Dorian is moving northwest and is expected to keep moving in that direction for the next day or two. The storm is expected to move near the U.S. and the British Virgin Islands, then continue well east of the southeastern Bahamas.

“Because of the uncertainty in the track of this storm, every resident along the East Coast needs to be ready,” said Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz. As updates come out, it’s important that Floridians continue to pay attention to media and local officials as the track of this storm has been changing and can continue to change rapidly. By having an Executive Order in place and by activating the State Emergency Operations Center to a Level 2, we are fully prepared to support any community that might be impacted.”

Tampa International Airport is closely monitoring #HurricaneDorian as the storm continues to gain strength. As always, travelers are encouraged to check their flight status with their airlines prior to coming to the airport. — Tampa Intl Airport ✈️ (@FlyTPA) August 28, 2019

