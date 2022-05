POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Governor Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday afternoon in Lakeland.

The governor is expected to be joined by Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Seminole County Sherrif Dennis Lemma.

The topic of Thursday’s press conference was not immediately provided by the governor’s office. The event is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.

WFLA News Channel 8 will stream the conference in a player above. This is a developing story.