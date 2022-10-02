Beautiful weather continues for the rest of your weekend with morning temperatures in the 60s and 70s so break out the light sweaters. Sunshine will last all day long with slightly warmer afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

Not much change throughout the week although a weak front will brush by our area Tuesday bringing a few showers especially to our inland communities.

Rain chances stay slim to none through the end of the week with a second front bringing a few showers next Sunday. Lows all week will be in the mid 60s to near 70 with highs in the 80s.