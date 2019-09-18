‘Good With Me Day Festival’ to celebrate individuality this weekend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Yay YOU! The Good With Me Day Festival is all about celebrating each and every person.

The City of St. Petersburg holds this day full of fun with rock climbing, hula hooping, painting, belly dancing and more for free.

Continuous hands-on activities, both athletic and non-athletic will be going on throughout the entire day.

Good With Me Day is celebrated on the United Nations International Day of Peace in the city of St. Petersburg by an official mayoral proclamation.

The Festival will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 with a resounding call-to-fun by the youth drummers in Historic Williams Park.

Enjoy the celebration of YOU!