‘Gone with the Wind’ returning to HBO Max with historical context

(WFLA) – “Gone with the Wind” will return to HBO Max after being pulled from the streaming service last week.

The 1939 film is considered a cinematic classic, but it’s also criticized for its portrayal of slavery and African Americans.

Jacqueline Stewart, a Turner Classic Movies host and Director of Arts and Public Life at the University of Chicago, made the announcement in an op-ed for CNN posted on Saturday.

“HBO Max will bring ‘Gone with The Wind’ back to its line-up, and when it appears, I will provide an introduction placing the film in its multiple historical contexts,” Stewart wrote.

“If people are really doing their homework, we may be poised to have our most informed, honest and productive national conversations yet about Black lives on screen and off.”