Gluten-Free Flat Bread

Gluten Free Five Minute Flatbreads

Serves 2

 

¾ cup gluten-free flour blend, plus more for dusting

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon Kosher or fine sea salt

5 tablespoons yogurt

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon olive oil

 

Heat a non-stick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. While the skillet is heating, prepare the flatbread dough.

 

In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Add the yogurt, honey, and the olive oil. Mix until it forms into a dough. Divide the dough into two equal portions. Lightly flour a surface and roll into oval about 8 by 5 inches and slightly less than ¼ inch thick. Cook for about 2 minutes per side or until golden on both sides.

 

Serve as is or topped with your favorite toppings.

