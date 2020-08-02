Glass-enclosed cabins available in Mexico to show off babies during pandemic

MONTERREY, Mexico (WFLA/NBC) – An advertising company in Mexico is offering residents the opportunity to rent a glass-enclosed mobile cabin to present newborns to family amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The cabin arrives at the venue and is deep cleaned before proud parents and newborns make their entrance, while relatives and friends drive past, honking their horns to take a peek at the baby.

Only close relatives are they allowed to get out of their vehicles in order to get a closer look.

Renting the cabin costs $40 per hour.

The business owner came up with the idea because his daughter was born in June, and he was worried that his 95-year-old grandmother would be unable to meet her.

Mexico has reported 434,000 cases of coronavirus and over 47,000 deaths.

