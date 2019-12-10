Give the gift of life by donating blood

Breaking News
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The need for blood never takes a vacation and this holiday season you can give the gift of life.

Blood donation is considered as the gift of life because there is no substitute for human blood.

It is estimated that every two seconds someone somewhere needs the blood.

Experts say more than 38,000 blood donations are used every day.

Here in Tampa Bay, OneBlood processes around 1,000 blood donation bags a day to help our community.

You can help save a life during 8 On Your Side’s Kindness Day on Friday, Dec. 13. in the News Channel 8 parking lot.

CLICK HERE to learn more about OneBlood.

