Daughter of Marine killed in Black Hawk helicopter crash in Florida runs 7 miles to honor dad

This image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps shows an undated photo of Staff Sgt. Kerry Kemp, 27. Friday, March 13, 2015, military officials released the names of the Marines killed. All were from the 2nd Special Operations Battalion of the Marine Corps Special Operations Command, or MARSOC, at Camp Lejeune. Staff Sgt. Kemp was one of the seven Marines killed when the Black Hawk helicopter crashed in dense fog during a training mission in Florida. (AP Photo/US Marine Corps)

SANTA ROSA, Fla. (AP) — A 7-year-old girl has completed a 7-mile run in honor of her father and six Marines who were killed in a Black Hawk training crash.

Makenzie Kemp and her mother, Jenna, were already participating in the Marine Raider Foundation’s 5-mile run in Pinehurst, North Carolina over Memorial Day weekend.

At the last minute, the girl asked to extend it an extra two miles in honor of each marine in her dad’s unit. The little girl was only a year old when Sgt. Kerry Michael Kemp was killed during a training mission in Santa Rosa Sound, Florida in 2015.

“I got really tired,” the little girl told The Pensacola News Journal this week.

The Kemps surpassed their desired fundraising goal for the Marine Raider Foundation, raising $3,570.