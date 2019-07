TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Gillette has issued a recall for some of their disposable razors due to misaligned blades.

The company says they experienced a temporary manufacturing issue that resulted in about 500 Venus Simply3 Disposable Razors, which are more likely to cut during normal use.

The recall includes 87,000 packages of razors of which 500 are expected to be affected.

To see if your package of razors is affected, visit the Gillette website.