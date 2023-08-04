TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One of the victims in the Gilgo Beach murders, previously dubbed “Jane Doe Seven,” has finally been identified, 27 years after her partial remains were found, officials announced Friday.

Karen Vergata, 34, was identified using DNA genetic genealogy, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced in a news briefing Friday.

The announcement is the latest breakthrough in the notorious Gilgo Beach killings in which eleven sets of human remains were found in or near Ocean Parkway on Long Island since 2010. While most of the remains have been identified, some have yet to be named.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.