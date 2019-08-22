Gibbs High School student arrested for violent threat, officers say

ST. PETERSBURG Fla. – A Pinellas County high school student was arrested Wednesday for making a threatening comment in his Gibbs High School classroom, the police department said.

The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested the 18-year-old student after they said he made a bomb or gun threat in front of an adult and other students in the classroom.

After further investigation at the student’s home, officers arrested the 18-year-old and charged him with “a false report of a bomb/firearm to conduct bodily harm.”

