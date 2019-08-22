Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Gibbs High School student arrested for violent threat, officers say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
policelights-generic-1_109151

ST. PETERSBURG Fla. – A Pinellas County high school student was arrested Wednesday for making a threatening comment in his Gibbs High School classroom, the police department said.

The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested the 18-year-old student after they said he made a bomb or gun threat in front of an adult and other students in the classroom.

After further investigation at the student’s home, officers arrested the 18-year-old and charged him with “a false report of a bomb/firearm to conduct bodily harm.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss