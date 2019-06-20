Giant spider devours entire possum in front of horrified hotel guests

(CNN) – Here’s a story that might make you lose your breakfast.
It involves a large huntsman spider with a major appetite.
The arachnid ate an entire pygmy possum—the entire possum.
This unique moment was captured on camera by a couple on vacation at the Tasmania national park.
