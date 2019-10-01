LIVE NOW /
Get your groceries delivered by Walmart for free until November

TAMPA (WFLA) — Walmart is offering free grocery delivery from now through Halloween.

The promo code HOMEFREE is only valid on orders $50 or more. This waives the $7.95/$9.95 deliver fee.

To use the grocery delivery service, click here.

You can find delivery locations here.

