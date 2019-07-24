‘Get the Lead Out’ of Hillsborough County campaign kicks off Wednesday

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – State Senator Janet Cruz and Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Eakins, are launching a new campaign called “Get the Lead out Hillsborough.”

On Wednesday, Shore Elementary School will be the first school in the county to install the new water filters.

Last month, Sen. Cruz announced her plans to raise private funds to install water filters at public schools in Hillsborough County that were built before 1986.

In 2018, Hillsborough County Schools began testing water across the district. Officials checked water from more than 11,000 fixtures. When the results came back in December, the district office found less than 2% had elevated levels of lead.

The district took those fixtures out of operation until they were fixed and passed a new test. Now, all of Hillsborough County schools measure below the EPA’s lead guidelines.

The new filters are expected to bring lead levels closer to zero throughout the county and will also prevent contamination as pipes get older.

This campaign will also serve as a pilot program for schools statewide.

