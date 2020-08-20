Georgia high school teachers’ back-to-school rap goes viral

(CNN Newsource) – Two Georgia teachers are dancing back into the school year with some serious enthusiasm.

Callie Evans and Audri Williams created a rap song to welcome their high school students to this unconventional year. The song is a remake of Jack Harlow’s “What’s Poppin.”

It took the duo a week to create the video. They wrote the lyrics themselves and recruited the high school’s cheer team as backup dancers.

It’s the third year the two teachers have created a welcome rap, but this year the message was about motivating students as they begin the new year with virtual learning.

Evans and Williams teach in Doughtery County, which was hit hard by coronavirus.

The school officials say the district plans to monitor case numbers each day and will eventually allow parents to have a choice between face-to-face or virtual learning.

LATEST STORIES: