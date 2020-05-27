George Floyd’s sister says firing officers not enough: ‘They murdered my brother’

(NBC) – The sister of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee onto his neck for at least eight minutes, said firing the officers involved is not enough — she would like them to face charges.

“I would like for those officers to be charged with murder because that’s exactly what they did. They murdered my brother; he was crying for help,” Bridgett Floyd said on the “TODAY” show Wednesday, adding that the loss of her brother was “heartbreaking” for her family.

Video of the Monday night incident showed a white police officer with his knee on Floyd’s neck as Floyd pleaded, “Please, please, please, I can’t breathe.”

Bystanders begged the officer to remove his knee, before and after Floyd goes silent. The officer did not move for at least eight minutes, at which point paramedics carried Floyd away. He was later pronounced dead.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

LATEST STORIES: