STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Anthony Fitzgerald, Tessa Watson, and Jeremiah Sherwood, three of the 2019 Children’s Miracle Network at Geisinger Miracle Kids, each threw out the first pitch of State College Spikes’ home opener.

The kids received a nice reception from the crowd as they each threw out their pitches.

The Spikes also honored Josiah Viera, a former Spikes bench coach who died last year. The Spikes retired his number tonight.