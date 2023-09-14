HOUSTON, Texas (WFLA) — An alligator in Texas gave a Girl Scout troop a weekend they won’t forget after it began to charge at them during a swim at a state park.

According to KPRC, a group of 11-year-olds were on an overnight camping trip at Huntsville State Park to explore the park and earn several badges.

Shortly after the troop got into the water, panic and chaos ensued as the gator swam toward the children.

“I was thinking, ‘This is the day I die,'” Ava Miller told the news station. “It was moving, like, faster than us or about the same.”

David Siljeg captured video of the incident and told Storyful that he thought the gator would leave once it saw people swimming and splashing, but that was not the case.

“The alligator switched to attack mode and was aiming quickly toward the little kids,” he said.

Troop leader Nichole Gleen quickly jumped into action to help some of the girls to safety.

“There was no doubt in my mind that that alligator was going to try and eat somebody,” she said.

The gator was estimated to be about 12 to 14 feet long.

KPRC reported that the swimming area of the park was shut down for the rest of the day after the incident.

The state agency has removed alligators from the park in the past and is evaluating if the same needs to be done for this gator.

The Girls Scout troop told KPRC that they named the gator “Karen,” and said the experience taught them an important life lesson.

“I was close enough to get hurt. And I didn’t even know it was there. So I should probably focus on my surroundings more,” Erin White said.