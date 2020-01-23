Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla’s floats tell tales of time

Gasparilla

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The beloved Gasparilla tradition began in 1904 with the Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla.

The original Gasparilla Parade of Pirates was just as glorious back in the day, but the floats we’re a bit different.

The oldest float, loving called the “Octopus,” is from 1954 which was the Golden Jubilee year.

It is made of paper mache and was originally self-propelled.

While it is in retirement now, we may see it make a reappearance in the years to come.

Fast forward to 2016, to the creation of the “Skull and Crossbones” float.

It has light, sound, motion, smoke and waterfalls making it the most elaborate and sophisticated float yet.

Six YMKG floats are designated shooting float and have mounts for theatrical cannons.

In total, YMKG owns 13 floats, ranging in age from the mid-1950s to 2018.

YMKG will have 9 floats out of the 116 participating in the Gasparilla Parade of Pirates.

The expert pirates say it takes two years to design and build a modern float.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Local law enforcement steps up efforts against human trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local law enforcement steps up efforts against human trafficking"

Road Rants: SunPass collections

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants: SunPass collections"

Bomb threat made at Lakeland Public Library, man in custody

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bomb threat made at Lakeland Public Library, man in custody"

Video of Lakeland Public Library

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video of Lakeland Public Library"

HCSO human trafficking investigation press conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCSO human trafficking investigation press conference"

Sheriff: How to spot a human trafficker

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff: How to spot a human trafficker"

Tampa Police kick off Click it or Ticket campaign

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Police kick off Click it or Ticket campaign"

Fire destroys home in Plant City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire destroys home in Plant City"

Fla. Attorney General partners with Uber to crack down on human trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fla. Attorney General partners with Uber to crack down on human trafficking"

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Local News

Latest Videos

More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss