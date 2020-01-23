Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla’s floats tell tales of time

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The beloved Gasparilla tradition began in 1904 with the Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla.

The original Gasparilla Parade of Pirates was just as glorious back in the day, but the floats we’re a bit different.

The oldest float, loving called the “Octopus,” is from 1954 which was the Golden Jubilee year.

It is made of paper mache and was originally self-propelled.

While it is in retirement now, we may see it make a reappearance in the years to come.

Fast forward to 2016, to the creation of the “Skull and Crossbones” float.

It has light, sound, motion, smoke and waterfalls making it the most elaborate and sophisticated float yet.

Six YMKG floats are designated shooting float and have mounts for theatrical cannons.

In total, YMKG owns 13 floats, ranging in age from the mid-1950s to 2018.

YMKG will have 9 floats out of the 116 participating in the Gasparilla Parade of Pirates.

The expert pirates say it takes two years to design and build a modern float.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla.

LATEST STORIES: