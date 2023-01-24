ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The pirates have arrived in Tampa Bay for the Gasparilla Pirate Fest, but it turns out they have a softer side.

Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla visited dozens of patients at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Pete Tuesday.

“It really is awesome, it’s so fun to be able to give back,” Ye Mystic Krewe Member Jay Langford said. “It’s great to be able to come and visit hospitals and hopefully bring a little cheer to people during the season.”

It has been a while since the pirates have been able to visit hospitals due to the pandemic.

This year, they were sure to bring bags full of loot and loads of treasure to share with the young patients.

Jamesia Montgomery’s six-year-old son was just one of the children surprised in their hospital bed.

“Oh, he enjoyed it. We didn’t even know the pirates were coming by, and as soon as they came in, he was shocked and amazed,” Montgomery said.

Ye Mystic Krewe not only visits hospitals throughout the year but also stops by senior living centers and schools in Tampa Bay.