TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It will be chilly for this year’s Gasparilla festivities, but it won’t be nearly as cold as it was last year.

Last year, there was plenty of sunshine, but the parade was one of the coldest on record with temperatures starting out at 41 degrees. It was 55 degrees during the warmest part of the afternoon.

It will start out in the mid-40s Saturday morning, but the weather will be warmer the rest of the day. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid-50s at the start of the invasion. When the parade begins, it should be much more comfortable with temperatures in the upper 60s and abundant sunshine.

You’ll be warm if you stand in direct sunlight, but it will feel chilly if you’re in the shade, especially when the wind is blowing.

Temperatures should drop to the lower 60s by 7 p.m. or 8 p.m.

When looking at the weather in past years— 2011 to 2020—this year’s lows and highs are somewhere in the middle. Six of those Gasparillas were warmer than what it will be this year. The other four were much cooler.

In 2010, it was raining the entire time and waves from Tampa Bay crashed into Bayshore Boulevard. This year, it will be dry.

If you’re not willing to brave the cold and go to the parade, you can watch the invasion live on WFLA Now Saturday beginning at 11:30 a.m. The parade will air live beginning at 2:30 p.m.