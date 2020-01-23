Where you can’t grab an Uber during Gasparilla

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Looking to use Uber or an Uber scooter to get around Tampa during Gasparilla?

Riders will need to walk a few blocks away from the Gasparilla parade route to request a ride from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Uber said in a press release its app will display a notification instructing riders where to walk to request a ride, based on their location.

The ride-share company did offer some tips on where to walk before requesting ahead of the event.

  • Downtown: Walk east toward N Florida Ave.
  • Harbor Island: Walk east of Harbor Island Blvd and south of Knights Run Ave.
  • Hyde Park North: Head north toward the University of Tampa, request after you’ve reached Cleveland Ave.
  • Hyde Park Center: Head north of Swann Ave and east of South Blvd.

Uber also said if you’re enjoying the festivities on the Hillsborough Bay, you’ll need to be on land to request your ride.

(Source: Uber)

For pirates using Uber scooters, the scooter will slow down to a stop when entering shaded areas in the map above.

Uber said in these areas, riders will be required to walk the scooter back out to continue the ride or end the ride.

The “no riding zone” restrictions for scooters will be in effect from Jan. 24 at 5 p.m. to Jan. 26 at 5 p.m.

Riders are reminded that the Tampa Riverwalk and 7th Avenue sidewalks between Nuccio Parkway to North 22nd Street and Bayshore Boulevard sidewalks are always “no ride” zones.

