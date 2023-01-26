TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As thousands gather in downtown Tampa for the Gasparilla Pirate Festival, there are a few things partying pirates should know before hitting the streets.

From Gandy, up Bayshore Blvd. and through the whole of Curtis Hixon Park, the thirsty and weary can openly carry and consume alcoholic beverages during Gasparilla festivities. However, this does not include nearby neighborhoods, or anywhere outside of the established “legal alcohol zone”, known colloquially as the Gasparilla Wet Zone.

According to the city of Tampa, the legal alcohol zone stretches from the parade staging area at W. Gandy Blvd., down the length of the parade route along Bayshore Blvd., and into downtown Tampa. There will be eight vendors selling alcohol along the way.

The city of Tampa is reminding Gasparilla participants of the following policies: