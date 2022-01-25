Where & when you can drink alcohol during Gasparilla Pirate Festival

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — From Gandy Boulevard, up Bayshore and through the whole of Curtis Hixon Park, the thirsty and weary can openly carry, and drink from, their beers, wines and cocktails during Gasparilla festivities.

(Source: City of Tampa)

According to the City of Tampa, this year’s Gasparilla opens up the whole parade for party pack power, with drinking along Bayshore Boulevard from start to stop. There are even eight, count off, eight vendor locations to slake your thirst and catch your refill throughout the parade.

In city legalese, the area you can drink is called the “Legal Alcohol Zone,” but you probably know it by a different name: The Gasparilla Wet Zone.

On Jan. 29, all residents, visitors and ne’er do well pirates 21 and up can drink and dive (but definitely don’t drive), as they join the Gasparilla Parade of Pirates. The popular pirate fest is destined for greatness, though not all paths are safe to sluice. In the designated wet zone, alcohol serving begins at 9:30 a.m. and runs through 6 p.m., but in MacDill and Curtis Hixson Parks, beer gardens will have alcohol and drinking available until 8 p.m., according to City of Tampa officials.

Legal drinking with open containers is only allowed on Bayshore Boulevard and in the parks, in the zone set by the city, which includes Bayshore and Ashley Drive up to the curbs. Drinking in the neighborhoods or side streets is still off limits.

Please do not drink and boat or drink and drive, but do drink responsibly.

You can watch the pirate invasion and parade on WFLA Now. The Invasion begins at 11:30 a.m. and the Parade of Pirates will be broadcast on News Channel 8 at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.