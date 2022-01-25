Where pirates, landlubbers alike can recycle Gasparilla beads

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – You’ve celebrated during the Children’s Gasparilla Parade, the Invasion and Saturday’s Parade of Pirates itself and have accumulated massive amounts of beads you may never use again… so what’s next? How can you safely recycle those beads you and your family and friends have kept out of the bay?

The Florida Aquarium is collecting beads now through Feb. 5. Five-gallon buckets can be dropped off at the aquarium, located at 701 Channelside Drive in Tampa.

Those who donate will receive one half-price ticket to the aquarium for each bucket collected.

The aquarium said in an Instagram post the beads will be donated to the MacDonald Training Center to be recycled for next years’ festivities.

This is the sixth year the MacDonald Training Center will be collecting, sorting and repurposing beads.

The City of Tampa will be collecting beads after the parade and will have collection bins, painted by training center artists, available at various parks after the parade.

The Tampa Bay Lightning will also be collecting beads for the MacDonald Training Center at their home game on Jan. 29, the day of the invasion and parade.

“MTC collects beads all year long, and the sale of the repackaged beads supports the employment, education and residential programs we provide to people with all disabilities throughout Tampa Bay,” a statement from the center said.

Do you know of anywhere else that is collecting Gasparilla beads to be donated or recycled? Please let us know by emailing online@wfla.com!

You can watch the pirate invasion and parade on WFLA Now. The Invasion begins at 11:30 a.m. and the Parade of Pirates will be broadcast on News Channel 8 at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.