Where can I grab an Uber during Gasparilla?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ahoy, maties! Gasparilla is upon us and many are ready to celebrate the invasion and parade of pirates curious as to where they can get an Uber ride with the many street closures throughout the City of Tampa.

According to a spokesperson from Uber, the company has implemented 17 pick-up and drop-off points throughout the city this year, based on guidelines and road closures.

Uber provided the following pick-up and drop-off locations to 8 On Your Side.

Channelside Dr and Morgan St

Brorein Street and Florida Avenue

Florida Avenue and Whiting Street

Florida Avenue and Jackson Street

Florida Avenue and Madison Street

Florida Avenue and Twiggs Street

Florida Avenue and Zack Street

Florida Avenue and Polk Street

Florida Avenue and Cass Street

Florida Avenue and Tyler Street

W Santiago Street and Verdant Court

S Howard Avenue and W Stroud Avenue

S Boulevard and W Inman Avenue

S Rome Avenue and W Watrous Avenue

S Carolina Avenue and W Palm Drive

S Gunby Avenue and W Hills Avenue

S Orleans Avenue and W Morrison Avenue

Drivers for Uber will also be offered an incentive due to the increased demand for rides this weekend.

8 On Your Side is still waiting for a response from Lyft, as well as the various scooter companies including Lime and Bird, throughout downtown Tampa.

You can watch the pirate invasion and parade on WFLA Now. The Invasion begins at noon and the Parade of Pirates will be broadcast on News Channel 8 at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.