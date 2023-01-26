TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Arguably one of the best things about Gasparilla is collecting as many necklaces as possible during the parade. But what should you do with those necklaces once the parade is over?

Instead of letting them collect dust in your closet or throwing them away, let the county reuse them.

The City of Tampa has teamed up with the MacDonald Training Center to collect, wash and repurpose the necklaces so they can be reused next year.

Everyone is invited to drop off the necklaces at four participating bead collection sites around the city.

The collection sites, Copeland Community Center, the Kate Jackson Community Center, the Loretta Ingraham Recreation Complex, and the MacDonald Training Center will open Monday.

You can also bring 5-gallon buckets of beads to the Florida Aquarium for discounted admission. For every 5-gallon bucket donated, you get a half-priced 1-day ticket to the aquarium.

For additional information on the Bead Reuse Program, visit www.tampa.gov/BeadFreeBay.