Watch Gasparilla Invasion & Parade of Pirates LIVE on WFLA Now, News Channel 8

TAMPA (WFLA) – Make way, mateys! About 300,000 pirates, err people, will invade Bayshore Boulevard and downtown Tampa for the Gasparilla Invasion and Parade on Saturday Jan 29. Gasparilla has been a tradition since 1904 in Tampa to re-enact the history of Jose Gaspar, a fictional pirate that legend says was known for terrorizing the coastal waters along Florida’s west coast in the late 18th and early 19th centuries.

The Jose Gaspar pirate ship will arrive in Hillsborough Bay and make its way to the Seddon Channel between Davis Islands and Harbor Islands. The ship will dock at the Tampa Convention Center, where Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is expected to surrender the key to the city of Tampa into the hands of the Captain of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla.

The Captain and his Krewe will share their wealth of beads and other treasures with the crowd along the 4.5-mile parade route along Bayshore Boulevard and downtown Tampa. The parade, which included more than 100 floats, 5 marching bands more than 50 Krewes.

WFLA Now J.B. Biunno will bring you special live coverage beginning at 11:30 a.m. with Pirate Invasion.

And watch News Channel 8’s Jennifer Leigh, chief meteorologist Jeff Berardelli, Leigh Spann, Avery Cotton, Chris Martinez and Deanne King as they host the live parade coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. on WFLA.

Batten down the hatches and don’t miss any of the action; make sure to have our WFLA app to watch the festivities and share photos of your booty and bounty, yes, we mean your treasure. When posting to your social media, remember to tag us with #pirateson8 hashtag.

The Gasparilla parade is the third largest in the country and WFLA.com will have all the videos and photos for you to feel like you’re a pirate yourself.

Remember this year to keep the beads out of the bay. Join the #BeadFreeBay movement to create sustainable city traditions and protect our waterfront.

We hope you all have a fun and safe Gasparilla celebration.