WATCH: 2020 Children’s Gasparilla Parade

Gasparilla

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – It was a great day to be young pirate on Bayshore Boulevard on Saturday.

Kids and their parents lined up and down Bayshore for the 2020 Gasparilla Children’s Parade.

Thousands of beads and goodies were thrown from over 100 floats and WWE Superstar The Big Show served as the parade’s grand marshal.

You can watch our coverage of the parade in the video player above. Digital reporter Daisy Ruth has a full stream of the parade below.

You can watch next week’s pirate invasion on WFLA Now. The parade will be broadcast on News Channel 8 at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss