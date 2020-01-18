WATCH: 2020 Children’s Gasparilla Parade

TAMPA (WFLA) – It was a great day to be young pirate on Bayshore Boulevard on Saturday.

Kids and their parents lined up and down Bayshore for the 2020 Gasparilla Children’s Parade.

Thousands of beads and goodies were thrown from over 100 floats and WWE Superstar The Big Show served as the parade’s grand marshal.

You can watch our coverage of the parade in the video player above. Digital reporter Daisy Ruth has a full stream of the parade below.

You can watch next week’s pirate invasion on WFLA Now. The parade will be broadcast on News Channel 8 at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25.

