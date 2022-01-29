Walk the plank: Tampa Police arrest 5 during 2022 Gasparilla parade

Gasparilla

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — By the looks of many, the 2022 Gasparilla Pirate Invasion was off the hook, but for a select few scallywags, it’s off to the brig.

In total, five buckos were arrested. Two of the total arrests were felonies: battery on a law enforcement officer. The remaining three were misdemeanors: one disorderly conduct and two trespassing.

Tampa Police said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also stopped five boaters who were under the influence.

Police said a total of 20 vehicles were towed from the no-parking zones.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss