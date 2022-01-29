Walk the plank: Tampa Police arrest 5 during 2022 Gasparilla parade

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — By the looks of many, the 2022 Gasparilla Pirate Invasion was off the hook, but for a select few scallywags, it’s off to the brig.

In total, five buckos were arrested. Two of the total arrests were felonies: battery on a law enforcement officer. The remaining three were misdemeanors: one disorderly conduct and two trespassing.

Tampa Police said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also stopped five boaters who were under the influence.

Police said a total of 20 vehicles were towed from the no-parking zones.